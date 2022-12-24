Bobby Deol to make Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan's pan-India film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, fans call it 'deadly combo'

Bobby Deol- Pawan Kalyan

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has become grander, as they have welcomed Bobby Deol onboard for the ambitious project. Directed by Krish, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a pan-India film, slated for a summer 2023 release. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. With this film, Bobby Deol will make his debut in South cinema as well.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the news of Bobby Deol joining the cast of Pawan Kalyan's film with a video on his social media. In the video, Aashram star Bobby makes a grand entrance in his car, and he is escorted towards the sets. The trade expert shared the video with the caption, "BOBBY DEOL JOINS PAWAN KALYAN FOR PAN-INDIA FILM... #BobbyDeol joins the cast of PAN-#India film #HariHaraVeeraMallu… Stars #PawanKalyan in title role… Directed by #Krish... Produced by #ADayakarRao… Summer 2023 release in #Telugu, #Hindi, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Malayalam."

Here's the video

Bobby is cast as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the project and commenced his portions in Hyderabad. A massive ‘darbar’ set, intricately designed by Thota Tharani, dating back to the 17th century, has been erected for the schedule. Crucial scenes in the darbar featuring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol will be filmed on the set. In a special video released by the makers, the team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is seen offering a grand welcome to the actor, who’s seen sporting a stylish stubble.

As soon as Taran shared the video, netizens reacted positively to the announcement. A user wrote, "Just wow what a combination power star vs boby." Another user wrote, "Bobby Deol will be thankful for life to Salman Khan to provide him back the platform." Another user wrote, "South chlo sab." On the work front, Bobby was last seen in Aasharam 2 and Love Hostel.