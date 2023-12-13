Headlines

Bobby Deol reveals he imagined losing his brother Sunny Deol to shoot this scene in Animal: 'Sandeep came up to me...'

Bobby Deol has wowed the audiences with his portrayal of Abrar Haque in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. In a recent interview, the actor shared that he imagined losing his brother Sunny Deol for shooting a crucial scene in the film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed crime drama film Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol has been earning immense praise for his performance as the antagonist Abrar Haque in the movie.

In a recent interview, the Aashram actor revealed that he had actually imagined losing his real brother Sunny Deol to shoot a crucial scene in Animal. Bobby was talking about the scene in which his character Abrar is informed that Ranbir's Ranvijay has killed his brother Asrar Haque, played by Babloo Prithiveeraj.

Talking about performing that particular scene, Bobby told iDreamMedia, "When I was doing the scene in the film, it was about a brother who has lost his brother. As actors, we use incidents in our lives to bring that emotion. We have a bank full of them. My brother means the world to me. When I was performing that scene, it was as if I’ve actually lost my brother. And that’s why, when I was emoting, it felt real."

"That’s why everybody felt that moment. We didn’t do more than one take. In fact, Sandeep came up to me after that shot, and he was like, ‘Sir, this is an award-winning shot’. I was like, ‘Wow, thank you so much Sandeep, coming from you, it means a lot’", the actor further added.

Meanwhile, Animal has been a juggernaut at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has earmed more than Rs 750 crore gross worldwide, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 behind Pathaan and Jawan. Both Shah Rukh Khan-starrer actioners have grossed more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

READ | Triptii Dimri was 'really nervous' in viral video of her staring at Ranbir Kapoor at Animal screening: 'My dad called...'

 

