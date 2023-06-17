Search icon
Bobby Deol grooves to Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai with wife Tanya Deol at Karan Deol’s sangeet, fans say ‘mazza aagya’

Bobby Deol performs a romantic dance with his wife Tanya Deol on Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai at Karan Deol's sangeet

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

The Deol family is currently enjoying their fullest in Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding festivities. Recently, a video of Bobby Deol dancing to Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai with his wife Tanya Deol surfaced online which made fans nostalgic. 

On Saturday, Viral Bhayani posted a video of Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol grooving to the title track of one of his movies, Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai. In the video, Bobby can be seen getting romantic with his wife and fans can’t get enough of their beautiful dance at Karan Deol’s sangeet. The actor was seen wearing an Indian Attire and her wife was also decked up in a beautiful lehenga choli. 

Netizens got nostalgic after seeing the video. One of the comments read, “waah waah, beautiful.” Another wrote, “Bobby’s that era was amazing.” Another person commented, “lovely and most beautiful couple.” Another fan commented, “wow loving it so nostalgic.” Another wrote, “mazza aagya.” Another fan commented, “I m in awe of this song this man his dance his movies that era #mychildhoodcrush #90'swaslove @iambobbydeol unforgettable memories.” 

Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his long-time beau Drisha Acharya. The couple will be tying the knot on June 18 in a Punjabi style wedding with many popular celebrities from the industry attending their wedding. Ranveer Singh was also seen giving an energetic performance at Karan Deol’s sangeet and Sunny Deol channeled his inner Tara Singh as he grooved to Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha at his son’s sangeet.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol will be next seen in the movie Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor amd Rashmika Mandana in the gangster drama. Recently the teaser of the film was released which left fans excited for the movie. The gangster drama is set to release on August 11 and will be facing a bog clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and Rajnikanth’s Jailer.

Read Sunny Deol mercilessly trolled for dressing up as Gadar 2's Tara Singh at Karan Deol's sangeet: 'Heights of promotion'

 

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
