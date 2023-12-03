Headlines

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: BRS, Congress close in Sircilla, Cabinet Minister KTR leads by 204 votes

'Laddu Khilaya Hai...': Wasim Akram criticizes foreign coaches for misleading Pakistan cricket team

Aamir Khan's old video criticising excessive violence and sex in films goes viral after Animal's release

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Konta Results 2023 LIVE: BJP's Soyam Muka leads against Congress' Kawasi Lakhma

'Lagta hai sapne dekh raha hun': Bobby Deol gets emotional, cries at Animal success party, video goes viral

'Lagta hai sapne dekh raha hun': Bobby Deol gets emotional, cries at Animal success party, video goes viral

At the Animal success party on Saturday, Bobby Deol got emotional and he was seen crying. The video is going viral and fans are reacting to it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

Bollywood star Bobby Deol has made a striking comeback! Portraying the primary antagonist in the highly anticipated movie Animal, released on December 1, he has captivated audiences with his portrayal of a formidable villain.

At the film's success celebration on Saturday, the actor got emotional, he was seen crying and saying, "lagta hai sapna dekh raha hun." The video is going viral and fans are reacting to it. One of them wrote, "2023 ye year Deol family ki life ka best year hai.. Dharmendra ji ki movie aayi, sunny ki Gadar super hit, Karan ki wedding hui, sunny ke chote bete ki first movie aayi.. Bobby ki animal movie,means whole family members ne kuch extra achievement kiya hai.. happy for everyone."

Watch viral video:

The second one said, "Success tears. He deserves it. His entry gave shivers in the spine." The third one said, "He had such a small and useless story in 3.5 hours film. I think or dikhana chaiye tha inka... He was so impactful as an actor." The fourth person commented, "Dono bhai ke liye yeh Saal bahut accha tha and successful tha Sunny Gadar 2 and bobby for Animal, Great job." 

The fifth person commented, "Bande ko ab ka kar success mili hai that's why he is overwhelming." The sixth person wrote, "You deserve this sir." The seventh one said, "Phle isi bobby ko log troll kiya krte te aur aaj appreciate kr rha hai , well I'm happy for him."

The seventh one said, "He is so good inside out..." The eighth one said, "Can’t neglect the fact that he’s really a good actor." Another said, "Bobby Deol ke ander sunny deol wala attitude nhi hai ghamand nhi hai hamesha pyar se milte hai media walo se hath jodkar sab ki rispect karta hai lekin inke bade Bhai ek movie hit ho gai to dimag kharab ho Gaya unka fans ke uper chillana battamizi karna I love Bobby."

