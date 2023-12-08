Headlines

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

Bobby Deol opens up on whether his sons Aryaman and Dharam are going to join the film industry.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 10:44 PM IST

Bobby Deol recently impressed everyone with her performance as the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Though the actor didn't have any dialogue, he stole the show with just his expressions. His and Ranbir Kapoor's fight sequence was the highlight of the movie and fans cannot stop demanding more screentime of the actor in the film. Recently, the actor opened up on whether his sons, Aryaman and Dharam will be joining the film industry. 

In a recent interview with India Today, Bobby Deol revealed if his sons Aryaman and Dharam will also be joining the film industry and said, "There's no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry." 

The actor further revealed if he is planning to launch his sons in the film industry just like his brother Sunny Deol launched his sons and said, "No, I haven't planned any of that right now. I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with Honors. He is one child who puts all his mind and works hard. Both my boys have different qualities. My youngest son during Covid himself filmmaking on his own. The photographs that you see on my Instagram, most of them, are by him. He loves everything about filmmaking, from editing to background, and visuals, all things. When we are watching a movie, he will talk about the technical side, and I'm like 'OK', 'I don't know any of that. So this is how it is. Every child is especially special, so let's see what the future holds for them. I mean I can't predict anything. I just want them to be happy and successful." 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer has achieved massive success and continues to break records at the box office. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimrii among others in key roles and has already collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide at the box office. 

Talking about his less screentime in the movie, Bobby Deol said, "It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to god that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep. I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realized that there would be so much love, appreciation, and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing." 

