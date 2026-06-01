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Bobby Deol breaks his silence on fallout rumours with Alia Bhatt on Alpha set: 'I can't go around proving the point'

Bobby Deol has denied reports of a clash with Alia Bhatt on the sets of Alpha, calling the rumours baseless and praising her professionalism.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 07:49 AM IST

Bobby Deol breaks his silence on fallout rumours with Alia Bhatt on Alpha set: 'I can't go around proving the point'
Image credit: Instagram
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Actor Bobby Deol has dismissed reports claiming that he had a disagreement with Alia Bhatt while shooting for the upcoming spy thriller Alpha. Responding to the speculation, Bobby said he was surprised to see such stories circulating online and insisted that there was no truth to them.

Rumours of an alleged fallout between the two actors recently surfaced on social media, sparking discussion among fans. However, Bobby clarified that he first became aware of the claims after a friend shared them with him.

Recalling his reaction, the actor told India TV, “Mujhe bhi ek dost ne bheja uss rumour ka snapshot. Main bhi hairaan ho gaya. Log itne velle hai ki kuch bhi likh ke bana dete hai.”

He went on to praise Alia's work ethic and professionalism, saying that she was fully committed to her role and prepared extensively for the film's action sequences.

“Alia is a very good actress and she is very professional. She works very hard. Alia was also prepared for all the fight sequences that she had to do. Toh mujhe nahi samaj mein aaya kisne kya soch ke ye sab rumours likhe. I can't go around proving the point to anybody. So it is not true. Log Instagram se influenced rehte hai lekin uspe 90 per cent kahaniyaan sahi nahi hoti hai,” Bobby said.

About Alpha

Directed as part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe, Alpha is being positioned as the franchise's first female-led spy thriller. The film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor play key roles.

The project has undergone multiple release date changes over the past year. While it was initially expected to arrive earlier, the makers later announced July 10, 2026, as its release date. Recent reports have suggested that the film could be advanced by a week and release on July 3, though no official confirmation has been made.

The film has also generated buzz due to reports of a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan. There has also been speculation about Shah Rukh Khan reprising his role as Pathaan, but the makers have not commented on the rumours.

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