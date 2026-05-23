Bobby Deol breaks down in tears while remembering Dharmendra 6 months after his death in viral video: Watch

Bobby Deol opened up about the emotional void left by his father Dharmendra, six months after his passing in November 2025.

Actor Bobby Deol has spoken candidly about coping with the loss of his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89 due to an age-related illness at his Mumbai residence.

Six months after his demise, Bobby reflected on how the overwhelming public response mirrored the deep love his father had always received throughout his life. Appearing on Shekhar Tonite hosted by Shekhar Suman, Bobby was asked to share one memory he would always cherish about his father. Struggling to hold back emotion, he paused before saying that it was impossible to choose just one moment.

He said, “Everything about him is worth remembering. Unki har ek cheez pyaar thi, unka gussa bhi pyaar tha…”

#bobbydeol - Shekhar Suman recently opened up an emotional and heartfelt moment on his show when Bobby Deol appeared as a special guest. During the conversation, Shekhar Suman spoke deeply about legendary actor Dharmendra Ji and the kind of human being he has always been not… pic.twitter.com/72Ff7VljUA — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) May 23, 2026

As Bobby became visibly emotional, Shekhar Suman stepped in, reflecting on Dharmendra’s simplicity and warmth, noting how the veteran actor extended the same affection to his fans as he did to his family.

He added, “He spoke to each of his fans through his Instagram videos, taking them around his farmhouse. He was the simplest man.”

Dharmendra’s final rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai under tight security, followed by a private funeral attended by close family members and members of the film fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others.

Two separate prayer meetings were later held in his memory — one organised by Hema Malini at her Mumbai residence, and another by his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at a hotel in the city.