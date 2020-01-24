'Bob Biswas' gives Shah Rukh Khan major FOMO

Shah Rukh Khan missed out on the first day of the shoot for his upcoming production release 'Bob Biswas'. The movie went on floors in Delhi today and Shah Rukh, while sharing the news said he is facing major FOMO (fearing of missing out).

Sharing the news, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process."

Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process. https://t.co/H4PplKtWWm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2020

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Bachchan had shared the news of the movie's shoot commencing by captioning his post 'Nomoshkar!' Shah Rukh and Abhishek Bachchan had announced the news about the movie back in November 2019.

The character of Bob Biswas first featured in Vidya Balan's superhit 2012 film Kahaani and was originally played by Saswata Chatterjee. The character had become a household name Vidya's Kahaani had released especially for his trademark dialogue "Nomoshkar, Ek minute". The film is produced by none other than Shah Rukh. The film is written by none other than Sujoy Ghosh and will be helmed by debut director Diya Annapurna Ghosh.