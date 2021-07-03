BMC to demolish a part of actor Amitabh Bachchan's house 'Prateeksha' because of THIS reason

Previously, many have received a notice from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for illegal construction. One of them was veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The issue is raked up again by Congress councilor advocate Tulip Brian Miranda who has accused the BMC of not taking any action in regards to the Bachchan property, 'Prateeksha'.

BMC began the process on Saturday (July 3), started compliance on its 2017 notice to demolish a part of the house for road widening. The civic body also instructed the Mumbai Suburban Collector City survey officials to demarcate the exact portion of the bungalow required for the road-widening project which opens on Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg, that connects Chandan Cinema area to Link Road towards Iskcon temple.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Advocate Tulip Brian Miranda, Municipal Councillor, accused BMC of completing the process of demolition on every other house except the actor's house. "The BMC had given notice to actor Amitabh Bachchan in 2017 about this situation under the road winding policy. The wall of the plot adjoining Bachchan's bungalow was taken and drainage has been created. But Bachchan's house has been left untouched," Miranda said.

She added, "When the notice was issued, why was the land not taken? It belonged to a common person they would have taken it immediately under Section 299 of the Municipal Act notice that says you don't have to wait for a second notice of appeal."

She also said that despite repeated attempts she could not get through the authorities till she threatened them to go to Lokayukta. "I wrote to the BMC in Feb 2021. I did not receive a reply so I had a telephonic conversation with the ward officer and wrote to the commissioner but still did not receive a reply. This is a very necessary project because there are two schools, a hospital, an ISKCON temple, and monuments in Mumbai are around. The road winding project has been suddenly stopped just because of Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow," she added.