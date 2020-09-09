Headlines

BMC demolition drive: Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, Renuka Shahane come out in Kangana Ranaut's support

Terming the bulldozer that demolished parts of Kangana Ranaut`s Mumbai property as "Bullydozer," senior actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday dubbed the entire incident as "wrong."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 09, 2020, 06:55 PM IST

In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) versus Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut tussel, several film industry actors came out in support of the latter, terming the BMC's demolition of parts of the Panga star's Bandra office-cum-studio as 'wrong'.

Terming the bulldozer that demolished parts of Kangana Ranaut`s Mumbai property as "Bullydozer," senior actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday dubbed the entire incident as "wrong."

The `Saaransh` actor took to Twitter to respond to the recent development in the tussle between Ranaut and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporation. "Galat Galat Galat hai! Isko bulldozer nahi #Bullydozer kehte hain. Kisi ka gharonda is berahmi se todna bilkul galat hai. (This is wrong wrong wrong. It is #Bullydozer, not bulldozer. Breaking somebody`s house in this way is completely wrong)," he tweeted. 

The 65-year-old actor went to express how the demolition of Kangana`s office will affect the land and the conscience of Mumbai. 

"Iska sabse bada prabhav ya prahar @KanganaTeam ke ghar par nahi balki Mumbai ki zameen aur zameer par hua hai. Afsos Afsos Afsos hai. (The biggest effect or thump of this move will not be on Kangana Ranaut`s house but on the land and the conscience of Mumbai)," Kher tweeted. 

Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza too came out in support of Kangana. Questioning where BMC was all this swhile, she tweeted, "Kangana comparing Mumbai to POK is not acceptable. But there is absolutely no doubt that 
@mybmc moving to suddenly conduct a demolition of areas of her office space is totally questionable. Why now? Why like this? What were you doing all this while if there were irregularities?"

Renuka Shahane too voiced her opinion on Twitter. She wrote, "Though I did not like @KanganaTeam's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?"

Poet-songwriter Prasoon Joshi wrote, "Stay strong @KanganaTeam you have the inner strength to see you through the toughest  of times  #KanganaRanaut."

Actor Kubbra Sait, whom Kangana had blocked on Twitter after the former lent support to #SuspendTeamKangana, also came out the the Manikarnika star's support.

Kubbra tweeted, "Politics is what are led us to where we stand today. Politics will make things worse. The current scenario needs attention to real problems, not the creation of more issues.
This is abominable. Not cool BMC, not cool. #KanganaRanaut."

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the property of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai. A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition in the matter. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

Earlier today, Ranaut took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property in the city. 

