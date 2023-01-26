'Blown away': Raveena Tandon praises Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, says 'thank you being the...'

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan-Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film Pathaan has managed to pull everyone’s attention. Everyone is talking about the film which earned Rs 100 crore worldwide on day one. Bollywood celebs including Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Kashyap have praised the film.

On Wednesday, Raveena Tandon took to Twitter and penned a note after watching Pathaan. She tweeted, “#pathan OMG! Blown away! Just fantastic! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #johnabraham. Just fantastic! Thank you for being the reason for the industry to celebrate again! @yrf #sidharthanand.”

However, netizens trolled her in the comment box, and one of them wrote, “Whether you watch the film or not, it is your compulsion to praise. You have to follow the orders of your mentors, otherwise, you will not be able to survive in Bollywood.” The second one said, “Look who's talking. You blew us with your performance in #KGF2, which was a storm at B.O. & Now #Pathaan on the same path to become Mega Blockbuster.”

The third one said, “Yes my mind was also blown away when I tried to look for logic in d story & proceedings. Only d last 30-45 mins can be taken seriously. The action was just Ok, but VFX was like a video game. SRK & John didn't impress, DP only looked hot. Just Dimple Kapadia's role left an impression.”

The fourth one said, “No one from the film industry will critisize the movie even if it's terrible. Not the Khans movie for sure. These ppl socialise and need work from each other. They pat each other's back. Saw public reactions video on Twitter and 95 % said it's a bakwas movie.” Another person said, “Areee ye toh boycott movie wali gang wali aunty hain ye Pathaan movie k liye aisa kyu likh rahi hain. Madam boycott pathaan likho warna modi gang gussa ho jayengi aap unki aunty ho.”

Read|Pathaan first review OUT! Fans call Shah Rukh Khan-starrer as 'best actioner' that 'keep you hooked'