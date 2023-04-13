Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Bloody Daddy teaser: Shahid Kapoor blows fans away with gory action in Ali Abbas Zafar film, here's when it will release

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner Bloody Daddy also stars Ronit Bose Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

Bloody Daddy teaser: Shahid Kapoor blows fans away with gory action in Ali Abbas Zafar film, here's when it will release
Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy/Instagram

A day after sharing the intense poster of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor dropped its teaser on Thursday. Sharing the same on his social media handles, the actor wrote, "Get ready for a BLOODY good time at the movies. #BloodyDaddy June 9, 2023, on Jio Cinema."

In the clip, Shahid is seen in a never-seen-before action-packed avatar killing baddies with guns and knives. The film revolves around the mafia, drugs, cops, and family with 'lots and lots of blood'. The teaser also shows a glimpse of other actors including Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Rajiv Khandelwal, Ronit Bose Roy, and Ankur Bhatia. 

Bloody Daddy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has previously directed Salman Khan in three blockbusters namely Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, and Bharat. It is reported to be an official remake of the 2011 French action-thriller film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night) starring Tomer Sisley.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

The action-packed film will start streaming on Jio Cinema from June 9. The director Ali had already confirmed about its OTT release in an interview last year in September when he told Pinkvilla, "We designed the film for OTT because there’s a certain style which we have brought in the filmmaking, which I feel suits the OTT audience. I don’t want the film to be censored because there is a certain kind of blood, action, and guns in the narrative."

Apart from Bloody Daddy, Shahid will also be seen in an untitled 'impossible love story' with Kriti Sanon this year in October. Last week, the actors shared that they have wrapped up shooting the film and released the first look poster in which the two of them were seen sitting on a bike in a romantic pose.

READ | Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon wrap filming of their untitled 'impossible love story,' first look impresses netizens

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Result 2023 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.