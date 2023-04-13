Bloody Daddy teaser: Shahid Kapoor blows fans away with gory action in Ali Abbas Zafar film, here's when it will release

Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy/Instagram

A day after sharing the intense poster of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor dropped its teaser on Thursday. Sharing the same on his social media handles, the actor wrote, "Get ready for a BLOODY good time at the movies. #BloodyDaddy June 9, 2023, on Jio Cinema."

In the clip, Shahid is seen in a never-seen-before action-packed avatar killing baddies with guns and knives. The film revolves around the mafia, drugs, cops, and family with 'lots and lots of blood'. The teaser also shows a glimpse of other actors including Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Rajiv Khandelwal, Ronit Bose Roy, and Ankur Bhatia.

Bloody Daddy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has previously directed Salman Khan in three blockbusters namely Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, and Bharat. It is reported to be an official remake of the 2011 French action-thriller film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night) starring Tomer Sisley.

The action-packed film will start streaming on Jio Cinema from June 9. The director Ali had already confirmed about its OTT release in an interview last year in September when he told Pinkvilla, "We designed the film for OTT because there’s a certain style which we have brought in the filmmaking, which I feel suits the OTT audience. I don’t want the film to be censored because there is a certain kind of blood, action, and guns in the narrative."

Apart from Bloody Daddy, Shahid will also be seen in an untitled 'impossible love story' with Kriti Sanon this year in October. Last week, the actors shared that they have wrapped up shooting the film and released the first look poster in which the two of them were seen sitting on a bike in a romantic pose.



