Blockbuster success of Dhurandhar forces Ajay Devgn to postpone Dhamaal 4, Ranveer Singh film's sequel to now clash with...

As per the latest reports, Ajay Devgn has decided to postpone Dhamaal 4 after Dhurandhar's blockbuster response among the viewers. Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026, during Eid festivities, and will now clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India film Toxic.

The espionage thriller Dhurandhar is the latest phenomenon to hit the Hindi film industry. Led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, the Aditya Dhar film raked in over Rs 100 crore net in its opening weekend in India and its Rs 24-crore earnings on Monday ensured that the film is set for a long run at the box office. Dhurandhar has become one of the most-talked Bollywood films in the recent past with its videos and reels flooding the social media.

Before the credits roll in Dhurandhar, it was revealed that this is actually the first chapter of a two-part saga, with the sequel, tentatively titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, slated for release on March 19, 2026, aligning with next year’s Eid-ul-Fitr. It is no brainer that the second part will explode at the box office. The other Hindi film, that was scheduled to release on the same date, was the comedy Dhamaal 4 starring Aay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

However, after seeing the blockbuster response to Dhurandhar, Ajay Devgn and his team has reportedly decided to postpone Dhamaal 4. A source close to them was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "After several rounds of discussions, and following the historic success of Dhurandhar, Ajay Devgn is not willing to take the risk of clashing with the sequel of this Aditya Dhar film. He and his team are now looking to release the film in the month of May 2026."

The source further added, "Ajay has always been a kind who stands for the industry, and he is well aware of the fact that Dhurandhar 2 could redefine the film business for Bollywood. He is in sync with the business of the first part and doesn't want to bring a comic caper against a film that speaks to the masses of India about the political conflicts. He feels Dhurandhar is an important franchise that deserves a clear run."

This means that Dhurandhar 2 will now clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups on Eid 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Tara Sutaria among others. Toxic is much-awaited as it marks Yash's grand comeback to the big screen after the 2022 blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, that grossed over Rs 1200 crore and became the fitth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

