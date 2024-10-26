Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety ran for a total of 63 days (nine weeks) in cinemas and was declared a blockbuster. It broke several box-office records for a low-budget film and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2018.

Kartik Aaryan is counted among those stars today whose presence is enough to make the film a hit. To reach this point, Kartik Aaryan has not only worked very hard but has also done excellent work in small-budget movies. His hard work, dedication, and teamwork once gave tremendous success to a movie that was made on a very low budget. This film became a blockbuster without the presence of any superstars and changed Kartik Aaryan's fate, making him an overnight star. The name of this film was a bit like a tongue twister but its craze on the silver screen was such that the cinema halls remained crowded for not one or two, but nine whole weeks.

We are talking about Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which was released in February 2018. Written and directed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starred Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. All these actors were new to the industry but the film became a blockbuster despite no superstar presence in it.

The success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety changed Kartik Aaryan's fate and made him an overnight star, meant for mainstream cinema. Kartik Aaryan's innocence and his comic timing were much appreciated by the audience.

Made on a meager budget of Rs 25 crore, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earned a whopping Rs 156 crore at the box office. Ever since the film's success, Kartik Aaryan has not looked back. He is currently awaiting the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in which he will reprise his role as Rooh Baba. The film is set to release on November 1 and will clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

