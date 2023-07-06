Search icon
Blind: Vinay Pathak reveals each and every member on set was on same page, says 'credit goes to Sujoy Ghosh' |Exclusive

Vinay Pathak, in an exclusive conversation with DNA India, talked about the film and his experience while filming Blind starring Sonam Kapoor.

Reported By:Manisha Chauhan| Edited By: Manisha Chauhan |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

Credit: Vinay Pathak/Instagram

Actor Vinay Pathak, one of the most talented actors in the country, is all set to appear in the upcoming film Blind which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from July 7. Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind also stars Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.

Recently, Vinay Pathak, in an exclusive conversation with DNA India, talked about the film and his experience while shooting. On being asked about his reaction when he read the script for the first time, the actor replied, “I enjoyed reading the script, It was a very well-written script. My director told me that it is related to a Korean film would you like to watch it? I said ‘No I don’t need to watch it, I need to read the script. And I read the script and it was a great adaptation. I didn’t have trouble agreeing to it.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vinay Pathak (@pathakvinay)

While speaking about his experience and one incident that he will never forget while working with the team of Blink, he said, “There are so many, but I will tell you one incident that happened during the shooting of it and I will never forget that. It’s a very personal experience. I quit smoking before I reached Scotland I had been smoking for the last 35 years and one day I decided that I am not going to smoke any more. And I just quit around November. And in mid-December, I am there in -5 degrees and I was like ‘Omg! It is going to be a test for me. But there were few smokers in the unit and they would of course go out and smoke. I shared my concern with all of them. And they were so supportive and were like ‘don’t worry hum aapko Cigarettes peene hi nahi denge’.”

He added, “that’s not what I am saying, aap nahi peene denge but me leke pee bhi toh sakta hu itni thand me. I am sharing this story because the energy and warmth that we all shared in the unit and the crew were amazing. It was such a wonderful experience for me. It was so homely in a country like Scotland where I went for the first time. And for many people in the unit, it was a first-ever experience. And the credit goes to Sujoy Ghosh who makes sure that the pool of energy is created from the very beginning. And you are like wow and ‘ohh this is the place to be because it is cool, it is safe, it is secure, it is homely, it is warm and it is supportive and everybody is on the same page.”

He further mentioned, “Trust me, after being in the film industry for so long, it never happened that each and everybody is on the same page. I would never forget. I am grateful.”

Meanwhile, Blind marks Sonam's return to Bollywood after four years. Her last big screen outing was The Zoya Factor (2019). Blind is presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production. The movie will release on Jio Cinemas on July 7.

