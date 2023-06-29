Blind trailer: Sonam Kapoor makes intense comeback as visually impaired detective, 'evil' Purab Kohli surprises fans

Stills of Sonam Kapoor and Purab Kohli from Blind

Blind trailer: Sonam Kapoor marks her return to big screen after four years, with the crime-thriller Blind, and the official trailer of the movie has impressed moviegoers. Jio Cinema released the trailer of the film on Thursday, June 29, and gave an intriguing glimpse of a cat-and-mouse chase between a visually-impaired detective (Sonam Kapoor), and a merciless, ruthless serial killer (Purab Kohli).

The trailer starts with a news report stating a mysterious case of a missing woman and a gruesome visual of a girl being abducted by a creepy figure. Blind promises a captivating tale that unfolds a woman’s grit to defy all odds. As the movie progresses, Sonam becomes a key witness to a crime scene, and she takes efforts to trace the unusual turn of events and give testimony about the incident. Leading to the confrontation of the killer on her own.

Here's the trailer

As soon as the trailer was released, several fans and moviegoers reacted positively. Purab Kohli's sinster act has surprised several internet users. An internet user wrote, "Finally you’re back." Another internet user wrote, "Sonam acts giving Goosebumps. wow! Can't wait to see Sonam Kapoor after a long hiatus." A netizen wrote, "The Queen is indeed back." Another netizen wrote, "Amazing!!! Stunning as always."

Blind marks Sonam's return to Bollywood after four years. Her last big screen outing was The Zoya Factor (2019). Blind is presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production. The movie will release on Jio Cinemas on July 7.