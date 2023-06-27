Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Blind teaser: Sonam Kapoor is visually impaired detective chasing menacing serial killer

In the teaser, Sonam could be seen chasing a serial killer despite her visual impairment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

Blind teaser: Sonam Kapoor is visually impaired detective chasing menacing serial killer
Credit: Jio Cinema/Instagram

Makers of the upcoming thriller film Blind on Tuesday unveiled the official teaser. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Jio Cinema shared the teaser which they captioned, "Evil comes in many forms, but so does the truth. Will Gia be able to conquer the darkness? Watch #BlindOnJioCinema, streaming free 7 July onwards.

In the teaser, Sonam could be seen chasing a serial killer despite her visual impairment. Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. The film is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. 

Blind is all set to stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from July 7, two days ahead of her birthday. Soon after she dropped the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and
fire emoticons. 

"Sonam after long time....!!! Excited." a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Finally @sonamkapoor back onscreen." The film is presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production. 

Sonam last appeared in the film (m The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She has been a part of several big films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Players, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, and Padman among others. 

Meanwhile, Sonam is currently in London enjoying summer with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. And on August 20, they were blessed with a son.

"On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this
journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed," the couple posted. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
US’ New York City declares Diwali as school holiday, but this year there’s a catch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.