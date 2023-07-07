Blind movie review: Sonam Kapoor's comeback crime thriller is criminally dull, with wasted Purab Kohli

Headlines

Blind movie review: The basic story of Gia hunting down a madman is interesting, the actors who starred in the narrative have given their 100%, but it's the wafer-thin script where all efforts go to waste.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Director: Shome Makhija

Starring: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey

Run time: 129 minutes

Rating: 2 stars

One of the most interesting, mind-bending, entertaining genres is crime-thriller. A killer is out on the loose, unleashing madness over the innocent world, and an icon stands against the monster to take him down. This concept will always find its audience. But what happens when you fail to engage the audience even with an interesting template of a cat-and-mouse chase- Blind is the answer. Shome Makhija's film is neither an engaging edge-of-the-seat thriller nor an entertaining watch. Blind becomes a mediocre ride that has its moments, but too few, too random, and unintentionally funny. 

Blind revolves around Gia Singh (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja), a former cop in Glasgow. One accident changes her life. She loses her eyesight along with the life of a loved one in a tragic accident. The plot takes a leap, where a visually-challenged Gia is living in an apartment with her dog, Elsa, and she's trying hard to get her job back. Her constant attempts lead her to a life-changing night, where she meets a stranger, The Driver (Purab Kohli), a psychopath serial killer, and she decides to bring him down at any cost. 

The basic plot of Gia hunting down a madman is interesting. The actors have given their 100%, but it's the wafer-thin script where all the efforts go to waste. 

In a movie about a serial killer, the motive of the antagonist plays a major role in keeping the audience engaged. Every time, the baddie kills a girl or shows his brutality, you want to know what made him so cruel. The recent examples of how important a background story of serial killers can be are Prashant Narayan's Dheeraj Pandey in Murder 2 and Kunal Kemmu's Michael Rodrigues in Malang. A proper arc should be given to the bad guy. Sadly it was missing in Blind. A good character and a great performer wasted by a weak script. 

Watch the trailer of Blind

In a two-hour film, the first chase in this movie takes place almost after 55 minutes. There are moments when you start enjoying, but by the time you reach the edge of your seat, the sequence ends with a dull outcome, leaving you bored. The first half of the film suffers from building up the slow narrative. The second half has its moments, but the plot twists keep becoming predictable. 

Speaking about the performances. The trio of Sonam, Vinay Pathak, and Purab have given their sincere efforts, and it's visible on the screen. Blnd is Sonam's comeback on the big screen after a gap of four years, and she has done well even in a weak script. However, the disjointed, laughable screenplay never gives these characters a chance to become the audience's favourites. Apart from these three, Shubham Saraf and Lillete Dubey leave an impact on the audience's minds. Blind is Sonam's first venture on the OTT, and the movie is a remake of the Korean crime thriller of the same name (2011), sadly the film fails to live up to the expectations. 

The lack of thrill in a thriller, the underutilization of talents, the dull background score, and the funny climatic fight: all these are red flags in this film. If you chuckle during the climax, when good emerges victorious over evil, consider it a wasted opportunity. The only character you will empathise with during or even after the film, is Elsa the dog. Overall, Blind could have been a great crime-thriller movie, if the script didn't waste the talents.

