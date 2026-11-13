Blind Game movie review: Arjun Rampal moves on from Dhurandhar's Major Iqbal effortlessly, delivers engaging whodunnit with Priyamani

Even so, Blind Game knows its biggest strength: patience. It never tips its hand too early, leading into a climax twist that genuinely catches you off guard and forces you to rethink everything you watched leading up to it.

Director: Sangeeth Sivan

Starring: Arjun Rampal, Priyamani, Rohit Chandel, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Noyrika Bhatheja, Shayank Shukla, Akash Makhija, and Anjali Sharma

Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes

Where to watch: ZEE5

Rating: 3.5 stars

Blind Game synopsis

Sikander Singh (Arjun Rampal), a suspended police officer, is drawn into a tangled web involving a suspicious death and a missing Rs 5 crore. Five friends sit right at the centre of the storm, and peeling back their versions of the truth is far messier than it looks on the surface.

First thoughts on Blind Game

A twist-heavy whodunit that keeps you second-guessing your instincts is well worth watching. Blind Game is the new addition to the genre that doesn't fail to surprise. The film saves its sharpest card for the very last moment, right when you think you have the whole puzzle figured out. Blind Game was suddenly dropped on OTT, without much hype, despite Arjun Rampal returning after blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It seemed like a disappointing fare. However when it ends, the movie leaves you in awe of surprise with such interesting mind-bending twists.

Performances that enhance drama

Arjun Rampal slips effortlessly into Sikander’s shoes. This is a delight for him, a much-needed break from the image of Major Iqbal from Dhurandhar. He brings a calm, brooding authority to the screen, keeping his performance understated and grounded rather than loud. Priyamani, as Yamini, matches him beat for beat—she lends real grit and sharp instinct to her side of the investigation, and the easy chemistry between the two anchors the film's strongest stretches. Even in emotional moments, Priyamani shines. In the supporting cast, Akash Makhija stands out, leaving another impressive mark after Raakh.

What works for Blind Game?

The screenplay moves briskly, dropping fresh details every time you start pinning the blame on someone. Visually, the misty Manali backdrop gives the thriller a moody, big-screen texture, and the action blocks feel punchy without hijacking the plot. Where the film stumbles slightly is in the emotional bond among the five friends—giving their camaraderie a little more warmth and depth would have raised the personal stakes even higher. The sound design could also have been tighter in places to heighten the tension during key investigative beats.

Even so, Blind Game knows its biggest strength: patience. It never tips its hand too early, leading into a climax twist that genuinely catches you off guard and forces you to rethink everything you watched leading up to it.

What doesn't work for Blind Game?

While Blind Game scores high on twists and turns, it isn't entirely free of shortcomings. The biggest drawback is the emotional connection, or rather the lack of it, among the five friends. Considering how central their relationship is to the mystery, the film could have spent more time establishing their bond, their equations, and the secrets they share. This would have made the suspicious death and the events that follow feel far more personal. The film also takes a little time to find its rhythm, and not every stretch carries the same urgency. Some character interactions could have been tighter, while a few dramatic moments deserved greater emotional weight.

Overall review

Blind Game is a welcome addition to the whodunit thriller genre, particularly for viewers who enjoy films that constantly challenge their assumptions. Despite a few narrative inconsistencies and missed opportunities, Blind Game delivers an engaging OTT watch.