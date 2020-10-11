Blast from the past! Spot Anushka Sharma in this throwback photo from her school days

Anushka Sharma's Instagram game is on point and there's no denial in that. The actor often shares her up, close and personal moments which are too hard to miss. Recently, she treated fans by reposting her photo from school days shared by her classmate. Going by the throwback photo, it seemed to have clicked during annual day celebrations in school. Anushka along with her classmates is seen wearing a Rajasthani costume for some dance performances.

In the photo, Anushka is seen wearing a black and red ghagra choli with red jewellery. She is seen sitting down along with her classmates and is all smiles for the camera.

Check out the photo below:

Currently, Anushka is in UAE as she accompanied husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Saturday, the actor was also seen on the stands during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match. Sharma looked pretty as ever in a blue outfit and even blew kisses to Virat who scored 90 runs in 52 balls.

Meanwhile, Anushka is pregnant with her first child and has been flaunting her baby bump at the match too. Virushka will be welcoming the baby in January 2021.

On the professional front, Anushka's last movie outing was Zero in which she co-starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Madhavan. As a producer, Anushka released web series Paatal Lok which streamed on Amazon Prime Video. She also released her Netflix original film titled Bulbbul.