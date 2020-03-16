Headlines

BL Awards 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker - vote for Troll Assassin of the Year

Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker - who is the ultimate troll assassin of the year?

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2020, 06:33 PM IST

Just like some medicines have side effects, it won’t be wrong to say that the side effect of social media is trolls. Now, there are many ways in which people prefer to deal with trolls and most of them choose to ignore them and not interact with them. But that's not the case with these Bollywood celebrities. They have taken the trolls head-on and shown them that can’t get away. Well, we must tell you that it takes a lot of courage and patience to deal with trolls and these celebrities have done it with élan.

BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 gives you the power to vote and choose from the best of the best. In this category, we are acknowledging and appreciating celebs who have shown trolls their place. The celebs we are talking about are Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. So let’s talk about them in detail.

Taapsee Pannu

She’s never shied away from speaking her mind and that’s one reason Taapsee might be attracting trolls. But she shuts them up and how! She recently blasted a social media user who targeted her for casting vote in Delhi assembly elections even after shifting to Mumbai for work.

Sonakshi Sinha

The 'Dabangg' actress knows very well to give it back to trolls. Sonakshi had a wonderful reply to a troll who called her "Salman’s biggest chamchi". She said, "Yeah well, he gave me my first film... hu main, kya karloge?" You go, girl!

Arjun Kapoor

Here we have another actor who knows how to shut trolls up. Once Arjun responded to a troll on Twitter, who criticised him for promoting others’ work while not doing movies of his own. He replied, “Hey Radha it’s always good to encourage others work... I have done enough work to not be always selfish and think about myself and my own marketing.” Now, that’s what we call ‘keh ke lunga’.

Swara Bhasker

We doubt if any other Bollywood celeb receives the amount of trolling Swara receives on a daily basis. "Don't mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited... but loving the effort you two," she wrote, sharing two pictures of people holding up placards talking about using 'your finger wisely' while voting.

Haven’t they all done a great job of shutting trolls? Now, it’s your time to vote for the deserving one.

Also, vote for other categories of BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 here.

