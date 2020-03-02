BL Awards 2020: SRK, Salman, Akshay, Hrithik, Deepika, Alia, Priyanka, Katrina - Vote for social media king, queen

Social media is ruling the roost right now. It is a medium that can make anything go viral within seconds. Social media also has the power to bring about justice and to raise your voice against wrongdoings. And it’s obvious that celebrities are not new to this and enjoy immense popularity on social media. Be it Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok, they are trending day in and day out. At BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020, you get to vote and choose the winner from the best of the best. Here we are to talk about the Social Media King, with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan being hands down the most popular celebs on social media. Their pictures, posts and tweets go viral within seconds.

At BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020, you can choose the best of the best from different fields of entertainment.

So, it’s all on you now – choose wisely.

Click here to vote for your favourite star:

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is the Badshah of Bollywood. His fans wait for his posts and announcements on Twitter and Instagram. They are not that frequent, but whenever he posts, it is bound to go viral – be it posts appreciating his children or spreading awareness about various charity organisations. His #AskSRK sessions are also huge due to his wit and humour.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is the Bhaijaan of Bollywood. He is one of the most adored superstars and the eternal bachelor of Bollywood. The actor often gives glimpses from his shoot diaries or promotes his films with fun and quirky videos. His eccentric personality is what people love about him the most. Salman has this unusual style, too, that is unique, and we keep getting shades of it on social media.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar usually uses his social media to announce his films. The actor is one of the busiest and most popular stars in Bollywood, which is why his social media challenges go viral within seconds. The actor also shares posts regarding his projects and some quirky BTS videos from film sets or promotional tours.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God, is the most handsome and the sexiest man alive. He usually gives us glimpses of his personal life on social media, which are interesting, inspiring and endearing. Hrithik’s posts usually have training videos that are a motivational source to many fitness enthusiasts.

Social Media Queen:

Deepika Padukone

This elegant star of Bollywood is known to measure her words and then speak, but is also known to be a voice for the unvoiced. She is strong, confident and bold in her choices and opinions while being a total darling at the same time. Deepika’s virtual PDA with her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh, is also one of the most loved things about her posts. Apart from that, Deepika’s fashion statements make a lot of noise. Her comments on Ranveer’s pictures are a sheer delight for DeepVeer fans.

Alia Bhatt

The actress gives us a glimpse, a BTS from her shoot diaries every day, which intrigues everyone. From film announcements to sharing pictures from her vacations, Alia Bhatt posts everything that she loves to do on social media. She is the youngest of the lot, but one of the most adored of them all.

Priyanka Chopra

She is a global icon, do we need to say more? Priyanka Chopra’s virtual PDA with American singer-husband, Nick Jonas, is always at a peak. The two are constantly rooting for one another on social media. It often leaves us gushing. Apart from them, Priyanka’s style statements are the talk of the town. She also uses her profile to promote awareness about the various social causes she supports.

Katrina Kaif

If anyone has the most interesting captions, it is undoubtedly Katrina Kaif. Her posts are a mixture of promotional activities (now that she has turned an entrepreneur), people she loves, film announcements, BTS videos, and vacation posts. Katrina joined in late, but she knows her social-media game really well.

So, whom do you think is the Social Media Queen from the aforementioned ones? Vote now and choose.