BL Awards 2020: Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Sonam Kapoor - Vote for Best Selfie Star

Can you imagine your life without social media and selfies? No, right? Well, we get you. Life’s so much better when you can click selfies. Having a good hair day? Take a selfie. Wearing good OOTD? Take a selfie. Bumped into a celeb? Take a selfie. Bottom line is that selfies are an integral part of our lives now.

And just like us, celebs are no different. BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 gives you the power to vote and choose from the best of the best. There are several categories and the one which we are talking about right now is the best selfie star. Our nominees are Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan and Sonam Kapoor. So here’s a look at each one of them.

Click here to vote for your favourite selfie star:

Karan Johar:

Karan Johar’s selfie game is quite on point. A, he has one of the best pouts and B, he makes the most of knowing so many people in the entertainment world. Not to forget his captions, which add that extra weightage.

Kartik Aaryan

He has selfies with his co-stars from various films, which are great and so are his selfies which only feature him. His hairstyle is almost perfect in all the selfies he takes. The actor was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan.

Hina Khan

One of the most popular faces on TV, Hina Khan looks uber pretty in all the selfies she clicks. Her car selfies and the ones with her co-stars are especially good. She recently featured in the film, Hacked and in the web-series, Damaged 2.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is known for her fashion and that reflects even her selfies. She looks beautiful in all of them. Also, her selfies with hubby Anand Ahuja are super cute.

Vote now and let us know who should win the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 for the best selfie game.