BJP President Amit Shah all set to unveil PM Narendra Modi biopic's second poster in Delhi

The first poster of the movie PM Narendra Modi was a surprise that revealed actor Vivek Oberoi would play the role of currently ruling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 07:06 PM IST

A day after the release date announcement of biopic on 'PM Narendra Modi', another important news has started making rounds of the internet. The second poster of the film will be launched by BJP President Amit Shah in Delhi on 18th March.

The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film starring Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi and Manoj Joshi in the role of Amit Shah in January, in 23 languages. The looks had been appreciated and now the movie is also going to find support in Amit Shah, who has been Narendra Modi's biggest support in real life. He is one of the closest people to the Prime Minister.

Sandip SSingh, sharing his experience as the producer of this film, said, “This film is closest to my heart,a story like this needs to be told. It is an honour to have the poster launched by Mr Amit Shah. No one could have been better than him to reveal to poster."

Directed by Omung Kumar, 'PM Narendra Modi’ the film will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India.

Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, this film features Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar in important roles. It is slated to release on 12th April 2019.

