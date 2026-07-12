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BJP minister Nitesh Rane blasts Aamir Khan for his third marriage: 'He is becoming brand ambassador of love jihad'

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BJP minister Nitesh Rane blasts Aamir Khan for his third marriage: 'He is becoming brand ambassador of love jihad'

Slamming Aamir Khan for his third marriage, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane said, "Hindu society should ponder over whether to watch such people's movies or not." Aamir, who was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, tied the knot with Garui Spratt on July 5.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 09:59 PM IST

BJP minister Nitesh Rane blasts Aamir Khan for his third marriage: 'He is becoming brand ambassador of love jihad'
Nitesh Rane on Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's marriage
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Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has questioned Aamir Khan's third marriage, wondering whether it should be viewed as an example of "love jihad". Rane, an MLA of the ruling BJP, also urged members of the Hindu community to think carefully before supporting such celebrities. "When celebrities take such decisions in their personal lives, Hindu society should think about it. It is my opinion. Who is the brand ambassador of love jihad? Is Aamir Khan not becoming one? Those Hindu youths who watch his movies should have considerate views before making such actors big," Rane told reporters in Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district.

Rane said discussions on whether Khan's third marriage should be seen through the prism of "love jihad" were gradually gaining ground. "Hindu society should ponder over whether to watch such people's movies or not," he said, adding that those who regard such personalities as celebrities should reassess their views. Aamir married wellness and beauty industry professional Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai's Bandra on July 5. 

What is Love Jihad?

Love jihad is a term used by right wing outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to get women from other religions to convert to Islam through relationships and marriage.

Aamir Khan's previous marriages

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple parted ways in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir made his relationship with Gauri Spratt public during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year, introducing her to the media.

READ | Before Aamir Khan, these 7 Indian actors also had at least three marriages: Sanjay Dutt, Pawan Kalyan, Neelima Azeem

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