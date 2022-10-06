Jaya Bachchan yells at fans for taking selfies with Abhishek Bachchan during their Kali Bari temple visit

Photo credits: Twitter

Jaya Bachchan has never enjoyed having paparazzi take pictures of her everywhere she goes. The seasoned actor is quite direct and open about the things she dislikes. As a result, she has been seen on camera in a number of cases lambasting or yelling at people for not abiding by her rules. Another recent incident involved the actress from Kal Ho Na Ho scolding some fans for attempting to take selfies with her son Abhishek Bachchan.

On Wednesday, Jaya and Abhishek took a flight to Bhopal to take part in the Durga Puja festivities at the Kali Bari temple. As soon as the mother-son duo arrived , a throng of excited admirers with cell phones surrounded them, wanting to take pictures. Some of them met with by Jr Bachchan as his mother yelled angrily for them to leave.

For the unversed, In a recent interview, Shweta recalled how her parents, coming from small towns in India and becoming huge superstars, have been overprotective of their children, keeping them away from the limelight of the glitz and glamour of the film industry. She, who was seen recently in the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, even added that she and Abhishek lived an insular life in their childhood days.

Speaking to ETimes, the 48-year-old Shweta said, "My parents are a lot more protective than I am, but that was a different time. My father and mother came from small towns in India and made their destinies in films. It brought them a lot of fame and recognition and for people who came from nuclear middle-class families, it’s a big change in life."

"So, when we were born, they had the instinct that we have to protect these kids because there was so much attention on them and it was a new way of life. We (her and Abhishek) never had magazines at home and TV was also limited back in the 80s. We lived an insular life", she added.