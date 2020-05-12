Bit obnoxious and off-putting when people talk how many lakhs, crores they have donated: Richa Chadha

Several celebrities have pledged donations to help the people in needy during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Many revealed the figures of their donations while others just announced about pledging without revealing how much they are planning to pay for. Talking about the same, Richa Chadha, during an interaction with HT Cafe said that talking about donation figures is obnoxious in her opinion. Along with the help of her social media followers, Richa managed to collect ration of about 600 kg which she donated to a local gurudwara.

Richa told the daily, "You will never see me publicise the amount I donate. But, in this case, since the donation was in kind and because I had put up the first picture of the donation and asked for help, I thought it was fair for me to talk about how Instagram helped me."

The talented actor went on to say, "If it (my post) inspires somebody else to do something kind, then why not? [But] Discussing how much people have donated, and how they ought to donate in crores or lakhs... I find that kind of talk a little obnoxious, and I think it puts people off."

Richa concluded by talking about social media can be a positive place if used well. The actor shared, "There are a lot of armchair critics in this country. From those watching cricket matches at home and saying ‘Arre usko do run aur bhaagne chahiye thhe’ to people giving political gyaan... I don’t let negative energy into my life. If anyone is like that, they’re either blocked or they’re very dispensable in my life."