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Bishnoi gang tracked Sanjay Dutt through Instagram Reels, shifted focus to Tiger Shroff: Police

Shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly conducted recce of Sanjay Dutt’s residence after failing to find a way to target Salman Khan, before being instructed to shift their focus to actor Tiger Shroff.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 07:04 AM IST

Bishnoi gang tracked Sanjay Dutt through Instagram Reels, shifted focus to Tiger Shroff: Police
Image credit:Twitter
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Shooters allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang first tried to assess the possibility of targeting Salman Khan at his Bandra residence but reportedly changed plans after finding heavy security outside Galaxy Apartments.

According to officials familiar with the investigation, the shooters later visited the homes of Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Sanjay Dutt as part of their search for another possible target.

According to FJP, the investigation has now revealed that Dutt, who has been a longtime friend and colleague of Salman, was allegedly considered as an alternative target.

Sanjay Dutt’s residence was closely checked

Shooters Rehan, 19, and Phool Singh, 19, both from Sonipat in Haryana, allegedly travelled around Mumbai to conduct the recce. After visiting Galaxy Apartments, the duo reportedly took an autorickshaw and asked the driver to take them to the homes of other Bollywood actors. The driver allegedly agreed to take them around for Rs 400.

Their route included the residences of Aamir Khan and Emraan Hashmi before they reached Dutt’s home in Pali Hill. At Dutt’s residence, the shooters allegedly tried to find out whether the actor was inside. They reportedly asked people in the area whether “Sanjay Baba” was at home.

However, they allegedly failed to get any useful information. Officials said the area appeared relatively quiet, while large trees near the entrance made it difficult to see movement around the building.

Social media videos used to track Dutt

The shooters allegedly went a step further by trying to identify Dutt’s floor, vehicle and regular companions. According to investigators, they watched YouTube videos and Instagram reels showing the actor leaving his home. They reportedly tried to compare the cars seen in those videos with vehicles parked inside the building premises.

Despite these efforts, they allegedly could not determine which floor Dutt lived on or identify the vehicle he regularly used. They eventually left without getting the information they were looking for.

How the recce began

The two shooters allegedly arrived in Mumbai during the last week of September carrying an illegal country-made firearm that had reportedly been procured from Madhya Pradesh.

However, officials said they left the weapon at their hotel while carrying out the recce. In the first week of October, they allegedly went to Galaxy Apartments after receiving instructions from Anil Pandit, an alleged conspirator linked to the Bishnoi gang.

After seeing the security arrangements outside Salman’s residence, they reportedly informed Pandit through encrypted communication that carrying out a direct attack on the actor would not be feasible.

Pandit then allegedly asked them to scout the homes of other Bollywood actors and record wide-angle videos of their residences.

Shooters later told to focus on Tiger Shroff

According to officials, the shooters shared the footage from their recce with Pandit. They were subsequently allegedly instructed to stop concentrating on other celebrities and instead focus on Tiger Shroff. Pandit reportedly told the shooters that Shroff visited the Jamnabai Narsee International School ground near Pushpa Park in Juhu every Sunday and did not have heavy official security protection.

Investigators are now examining the alleged instructions given to the shooters and the wider plan involving Bollywood personalities.

Why Dutt allegedly came under the gang’s radar

Officials familiar with the probe said Dutt’s longstanding friendship with Salman Khan may have made him an alternative target. The alleged strategy was not limited to directly attacking Salman, but also involved intimidating people close to him, including friends, associates and business partners.

The names of late politician Baba Siddique and other industry figures have previously emerged in connection with threats allegedly linked to the gang.

Sources also said Dutt’s past legal case was considered another factor that may have drawn the gang’s attention to him.

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