Birthday Special: How Bipasha Basu found her 'monkey love' with hubby Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 42nd birthday today and her special day would be incomplete without speaking about her "monkey love" with her hubby Karan Singh Grover.

While she may have distanced herself from the silver screen, Bipasha's happily married life is still a talking point among her friends. Bipasha and Karan had gotten married in 2016 after a rather public and nearly 10-year-old relationship with John Abraham which ended in separation.

Reports had said that one of the things that broke Bipasha and John up was the issue of marriage - she had wanted to settle down, John allegedly wasn't keen on marriage. However, when Karan Singh Grover came into her life Bipasha was deeply in love. iDiva had quoted her as saying, "Our relationship’s key fundamental foundation is friendship. It’s selfless and loving."

One of the cutest anecdotes in their story is the way Karan surprised her with the proposal. They were in Koh Samui to celebrate the New Year. Bipasha said she didn't believe she would get married till Karan proposed to her.

She had said, "Well, I believed in marriage, but I never thought I would get married. So when he proposed, my first reaction was... 'what are you telling me?'" Adding to this, Karan had said, "Let me complete the story for you. We were in Koh Samui, it was December 31 and the sky was lit with fireworks. I was carrying the ring with me and something told me that this is the right time. So while she was capturing the fireworks on video, I took the opportunity and gave her the ring."

Speaking about Karan, Bipasha had said, "I feel I am lucky, as I live only for love. And no man has given me more love and respect than Karan."