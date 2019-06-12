Birthday Special! Disha Patani: ‘It’s a lucky birthday because I’m shooting’

Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets Rs 49000 off ahead of Apple iPhone 15 Pro launch, check details

Meet Mansi Sonawane, left MBBS to pursue father's dream, cracked UPSC in third attempt, got AIR...

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets Rs 49000 off ahead of Apple iPhone 15 Pro launch, check details

Meet Mansi Sonawane, left MBBS to pursue father's dream, cracked UPSC in third attempt, got AIR...

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

10 highest-rated Nayanthara films on IMDb, here's where Jawan stands

Mukesh Ambani quotes that are lessons in success

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to backlash to his 'tone deaf' take on wearing fake sneakers: ‘The truth is I've...'

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Birthday Special! Disha Patani: ‘It’s a lucky birthday because I’m shooting’

Working and slipping into a food coma are Disha Patani’s plans, as she turns a year older tomorrow

article-main
Latest News

Dhaval Roy

Updated: Jun 12, 2019, 12:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the svelte Disha Patani turns another year older tomorrow, it seems like no plan is the best plan for her. “I feel like I’m too old now to celebrate,” she begins the chat with a chuckle, adding, “I get really awkward with birthdays. You get so much attention with all the calls and messages and then suddenly the next day, you’re like, ‘Oh, whatever! It’s over’.” Tell her that you find it hard to believe that she doesn’t get attention all year long, and she says, “I know it sounds weird but I don’t remember when was the last time I celebrated my birthday.” 

She continues, “Anyway, I’m shooting for Malang currently, so I can’t have a late night. I will probably just go out for dinner with friends but that’s it.” So, does that include plans with Tiger Shroff as well? “I honestly have no plans. 
But, I don’t know, let’s see,” says she.

Perfect cheat day

All the same, Disha says that it’s a day to forget about her diet and indulge in food throughout. “I eat all the cakes I get and it’s a complete cheat-day for me. I slip into a food coma,” she laughs. Ask her what her fondest birthday memories have been and she states, “When I was a kid, I used to start looking forward to the day January onwards. My Dad would throw a small party with friends and cousins coming over. Then as a teenager, I would go out with my friends.” She continues, “I actually miss that you could be stupid. But now, if I do something silly, it would be... stupid!” she giggles.

The number game

Disha lets us in on a quirky secret — there are certain numbers in her chronological age that she gets happy about! “I was really thrilled when I turned 19 because I always wanted to be of that age. Then 20 was a bit disappointing because the teens were over. Then 21 was an exciting number again,” she smiles. She goes on to add that turning 26 this year is not the greatest number!

Gung-ho about Bharat’s success

The celebrations will also be modest because it’s a working birthday for the Baaghi 2 actress. Apart from Malang, she has brand endorsements and Anees Bazmee’s Kartik Aaryan-starrer to look forward to. “It’s a lucky birthday because I’m shooting,” says the heroine. Point out that it must be twice as lucky since her latest outing, Bharat did well at the box office and she says, “That’s true! It was such a positive film and had a good message. I’m so glad that my family liked me in the movie. They were genuinely proud of me, which was the best compliment for me.” 

Disha is also happier because this is for the first time that she has a masala Bollywood number, Slow Motion, in an outing. She sees working with superstars like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as a big opportunity for her.  “I’ve done only two films so far, so it was a big deal for me,” she signs off.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bhola Shankar OTT release: When, where to watch Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh-starrer action film

Jawan box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh breaks his own opening weekend record, film crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

YouTuber Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika gets pregnant again; watch Payal Malik's reaction

Asia Cup 2023: Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing against Pakistan in Super 4s?

Rajinikanth's next after Jailer, Thalaivar 171, to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, fans wonder if it's part of LCU

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE