Birthday Special! Disha Patani: ‘It’s a lucky birthday because I’m shooting’

Working and slipping into a food coma are Disha Patani’s plans, as she turns a year older tomorrow

As the svelte Disha Patani turns another year older tomorrow, it seems like no plan is the best plan for her. “I feel like I’m too old now to celebrate,” she begins the chat with a chuckle, adding, “I get really awkward with birthdays. You get so much attention with all the calls and messages and then suddenly the next day, you’re like, ‘Oh, whatever! It’s over’.” Tell her that you find it hard to believe that she doesn’t get attention all year long, and she says, “I know it sounds weird but I don’t remember when was the last time I celebrated my birthday.”

She continues, “Anyway, I’m shooting for Malang currently, so I can’t have a late night. I will probably just go out for dinner with friends but that’s it.” So, does that include plans with Tiger Shroff as well? “I honestly have no plans.

But, I don’t know, let’s see,” says she.

Perfect cheat day

All the same, Disha says that it’s a day to forget about her diet and indulge in food throughout. “I eat all the cakes I get and it’s a complete cheat-day for me. I slip into a food coma,” she laughs. Ask her what her fondest birthday memories have been and she states, “When I was a kid, I used to start looking forward to the day January onwards. My Dad would throw a small party with friends and cousins coming over. Then as a teenager, I would go out with my friends.” She continues, “I actually miss that you could be stupid. But now, if I do something silly, it would be... stupid!” she giggles.

The number game

Disha lets us in on a quirky secret — there are certain numbers in her chronological age that she gets happy about! “I was really thrilled when I turned 19 because I always wanted to be of that age. Then 20 was a bit disappointing because the teens were over. Then 21 was an exciting number again,” she smiles. She goes on to add that turning 26 this year is not the greatest number!

Gung-ho about Bharat’s success

The celebrations will also be modest because it’s a working birthday for the Baaghi 2 actress. Apart from Malang, she has brand endorsements and Anees Bazmee’s Kartik Aaryan-starrer to look forward to. “It’s a lucky birthday because I’m shooting,” says the heroine. Point out that it must be twice as lucky since her latest outing, Bharat did well at the box office and she says, “That’s true! It was such a positive film and had a good message. I’m so glad that my family liked me in the movie. They were genuinely proud of me, which was the best compliment for me.”

Disha is also happier because this is for the first time that she has a masala Bollywood number, Slow Motion, in an outing. She sees working with superstars like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as a big opportunity for her. “I’ve done only two films so far, so it was a big deal for me,” she signs off.