Birthday girl Deepika Padukone's 'epic night' with Parineeti, Priyanka, Hrithik - SEE throwback pic

Deepika Padukone turned 36 today on Wednesday, 5 January. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Prabhas and many other celebrities took to their Instagram Stories and posted special wishes for the leading lady. But what caught our attention was Parineeti Chopra's wish for Deepika.

Parineeti Chopra shared a throwback picture to wish the 'Piku' star on her special day. Parineeti, her cousin Priyanka Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bipasha Basu and Hrithik Roshan are also visible in the picture. As the Birthday girl is seen giggling in the picture, other stars are also seen having crazy fun.

Parineeti captioned the picture as "A good day to bring back this epic night" with laughing emojis. She added, "Happiest bday Deepika! You're awesomeee" with smiling emoji and pink heart emoji. She tagged the five other actors too in the picture.

Check out the picture here







The 'Ishaqzaade' star celebrated her New Year in Europe. She posted pictures from Prague, Czech Republic's capital on 31 December and captioned them as "Europe x NYE. Thankyou 2021. You blessed me." Arjun Kapoor made a hilarious comment as she wrote below her post, "Itni prague- iti ho gaye iss saal tumhari Waah !!!"



Meanwhile, on the work-front, Parineeti was seen in three films last year - two theatrical releases and an OTT film. Her big screen movies included crime drama 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Arjun Kapoor and biographical sports film 'Saina' based on Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal's life. The mystery thriller 'The Girl On The Train' was directly released on Netflix. Among all these films, Parineeti receieved huge critical acclaim for her brilliant performance as Sandeep Walia in Dibakar Banerjee's film 'SAPF'.

Her upcoming films include crime drama 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023. She will also star in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in leading roles.