Birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor smiles ear to ear during celebrations with Alia Bhatt

Finally, the much-awaited wish by Alia Bhatt for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday has been posted on her Instagram page. The couple rang in his 38th birthday on September 27 with his near and dear ones. After enjoying birthday lunch with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, RK spent his time with ladylove and actor Alia. Moreover, they were joined by her sister and writer Shaheen Bhatt too.

In the photo shared by Alia, Ranbir is seen smiling ear to ear while glowing in the candle lights of his birthday cakes. The actor is sporting a handsome look in a black shirt. As it's a known fact that RK considers number '8' as lucky for him, Alia addressed him as the same. The number is also the infinity symbol.

Alia wrote, "happy birthday 8."

Meanwhile, Shaheen also shared a candid click of RK and called him 'fam'. She penned, "HBD Fam. May you always ponder the choice between two cakes with such intense focus. Love you etc."

Talking about Ranbir and Alia, the couple has been dating for more than two years now. They fell in love on the sets of their first movie outing Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Earlier while talking about being shy on meeting Ranbir, Alia had recalled her moment when she was all of 11. The Sadak 2 actor said, "I think I was 11 years old when I first met Ranbir, who used to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali back then. I had to do a photoshoot with him. I was so shy because I had to keep my head on his shoulder. And I could not do it, because it was a really shy moment for me."