Birthday boy Kunal Kemmu twins with Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya in denim during celebrations

It's Kunal Kemmu's birthday today and the actor has turned 37. The social media pages are flooded with wishes for the talented actor and it also includes his family members. Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram page and shared a cute photo posing with Kunal and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as they twinned in denim attire. In the photo, they are seen posing while flaunting their cute smiles for the camera.

Soha wrote, "Happy birthday @khemster2 For better or worse there’s no one I’d rather be locked down with". She also shared a video in which Inaaya is playing the piano and singing 'Happy Birthday' for her papa Kunal. The video is a visual delight and will warm the cockles of one's heart. Soha wrote, "Happy birthday @khemster2".

Check out both the posts below:

Even Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback photo with Soha, Kunal, Inaaya and her son Taimur Ali Khan. She captioned the photo stating, "Happy birthday brother-in-law @khemster2... We love you".

Take a look:

Now Kunal thanked everyone by sharing a sweet photo with Soha, Inaaya and their pet canine. He wrote, "Thank you for all your lovely messages and warm wishes. You guys make my Birthday a Happy one".

Here's the post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal was last seen in Mohit Suri's latest directorial Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

He will next be seen in ZEE5 original show, Abhay season 2 and the shooting for the same has been going on until lockdown was announced.