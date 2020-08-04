Birthday boy Arbaaz Khan was not first choice for 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', THIS actor was

Arbaaz Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday today and has a film career of two-and-a-half-decades but the actor is especially loved for his roles where he shared camaraderie with Salman Khan in films like the Dabangg franchise, Hello Brother, and especially, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Talking about Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, it is not only special to us, but also for the 'Khan Daan' as it was the first collaboration between Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail Khan as he was the director of the film. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya is widely remembered for the chemistry between Arbaaz and Salman but you will be shocked to know that Arbaaz was not the first choice to play the role.

Reports state that Sohail had earlier planned to take Sanjay Dutt for the role of Vishal Thakur, but later decided to go for his two real-life brothers.

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan after his acting stint made a successful directorial debut with his film Dabangg 2. He also played Salman's brother Makkhi in all three installments of the film. Arbaaz, however, did not helm the third installment as Prabhudheva came on board for it. When asked the reason behind this, Salman Khan had told BollywoodLife, "We didn't want Arbaaz's BP (blood pressure) to shift. His BP levels are very good right now, and we didn't want his BP to go high again. So, Arbaaz himself had suggested that we should take someone else to direct it (laughs), and that's how we got Prabhudheva on board."