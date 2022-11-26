Bipasha Basu shares first photo with daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu/Instagram

After welcoming their daughter Devi, Bipasha Basu shared the first family portrait on Instagram. In the caption, she provided her "recipe for making a sweet baby angel." However, the actor added an emoji to the baby girl's face.

Devi is being held by Bipasha and her actor spouse Karan Singh Grover in the picture. The couple's cheeks were beaming as they couldn't take their eyes off of their infant. At dusk, the photo was taken from a balcony.

In the caption, Bipasha wrote, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste.”

Devi is the first kid that Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha have together. The couple got hitched the next year after meeting on the Alone set in 2015. Bipasha and Karan revealed they were expecting a child in August of this year after several years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

On social media, they shared their daughter's name and the news of her birth in November. Bipasha shared a picture of Devi's feet along with the date of the baby's birth, 12.11.2022, and her name, Devi Basu Singh Grover.