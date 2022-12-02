Bipasha Basu shares adorable glimpse of daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu/Instagram

In a recent photo she posted, Bipasha Basu can be seen playing with her infant daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Using Instagram Stories, Bipasha shared a close-up image of Devi holding her thumb while the infant was lying on the bed. Devi was born to Bipasha and her actor spouse Karan Singh Grover in November of this year.

Bipasha and Devi's faces are hidden in the photograph. Devi's mother, Bipasha, sat next to her and kept her hand close by. With her left hand, the infant was holding Bipasha's thumb. Devi wore a navy blue suit while Bipasha wore a patterned green dress in the picture. Despite not adding a caption, Bipasha tagged Karan in the photo. She embellished the mother-daughter picture by adding the song You Are My Sunshine.

Bipasha had previously shared a picture of Karan and herself on Instagram. They were seen laughing and touching noses in the picture as they stood in front of one another. Karan wore white, while Bipasha donned a peach-colored dress.

After welcoming their daughter Devi, Bipasha Basu shared the first family portrait on Instagram a few days ago.

In the caption, Bipasha wrote, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste.”

Devi is Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha's first child together. After meeting on the Alone set in 2015, the couple exchanged vows the following year. After several years of marriage, Bipasha and Karan announced in August of this year that they were expecting a child.