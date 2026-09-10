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Bipasha Basu seeks Tukaram Mundhe's help, tags FDA's chief after claiming she found worms in THIS product: 'You're our only hope'

Bipasha Basu has sought the help of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe after claiming to find worms in a nutrition product.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 05:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bipasha Basu seeks Tukaram Mundhe's help, tags FDA's chief after claiming she found worms in THIS product: 'You're our only hope'
Bipasha Basu, Tukaram Munde (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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Actress Bipasha Basu has reached out to Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe after raising concerns about an Isopure nutrition product, claiming that she found what seemingly looked like tiny worms inside a newly opened container. The Raaz actress shared a video of the product on her Instagram story on September 10, tagging Mundhe for help.

In the video, Bipasha showed the contents of the container up close and held a tiny worm-like creature on her finger. The No Entry actress is heard saying in the video, "This Isopure is full of worms… tiny tiny worms. The new dabba that we’ve opened is full of worms." Bipasha tagged an FDA official in her Instagram story and asked him to look into the matter. 

How Bipasha sought help from Tukaram Mundhe

In the video, Bipasha wrote, "@tukaram_ias You are our only hope… so we don’t get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything that we purchase," with a folded-hands emoji. Her post did raise a serious allegation about the product. However, there is no independent confirmation in the information available that the substance shown in the video was worms or that the nutrition product was contaminated.

About the product

Isopure is a nutrition brand popularly known for providing whey protein isolate products and supplements. The products are marketed as low-carb or zero-carb options. After Bipasha asked the Maharashtra FDA to look into the issue, there has been no response from Isopure or the FDA.

About Tukaram Mundhe 

An IAS officer and Commissioner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, Tukaram Mundhe has been in the spotlight for his strict action for food-safety enforcement across the state. In a short period, the FDA has conducted several inspections of restaurants and continues to cancel the licenses of food establishments and quick-commerce warehouses. Legal action has also been taken in cases involving alleged hygiene and food-safety violations.

About Bipasha Basu's filmography

After being part of several hit films, including Jism, No Entry, Race, and the Raaz franchise, Bipasha took a sabbatical from acting, and her project was the 2020 web series Dangerous.

Also read: Rani Mukerji honoured by Maharashtra government with Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, actress says she has 'silently worked to represent women'

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