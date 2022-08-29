Bipasha Basu reveals if she and Karan Singh Grover want a baby girl or boy, says 'we have believed...'

Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, one of Bollywood's sexiest couples, are expecting their first child together. A few days ago, the actors made the pregnancy public by posting a few stunning images from the maternity session. The pair hopes to conceive a girl, and Bipasha has now opened out about her pregnancy experience in a recent interview.

Speaking with Bombay Times, she said, “Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby. I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation. From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby," she said.

“He would not let me do anything because I was extremely sick initially. He has evolved a lot during this phase because he has never seen me this inactive. He had to look into everything — house, work, my condition, doctor, appointments… all of it. That’s the way a relationship should be," she added.

On August 16, Bipasha Basu has announced her pregnancy with her husband Karan Singh Grover, and took the internet the storm with the news. The Raaz actress flaunted her baby bump with KSG and wrote a prolonged note on their Instagram.

The duo had shared a long note with the news. The couple wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee." The duo got married on April 30, 2016.