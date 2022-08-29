Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Bipasha Basu reveals if she and Karan Singh Grover want a baby girl or boy, says 'we have believed...'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover made the pregnancy public by posting a few stunning images from the maternity session.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

Bipasha Basu reveals if she and Karan Singh Grover want a baby girl or boy, says 'we have believed...'
Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, one of Bollywood's sexiest couples, are expecting their first child together. A few days ago, the actors made the pregnancy public by posting a few stunning images from the maternity session. The pair hopes to conceive a girl, and Bipasha has now opened out about her pregnancy experience in a recent interview.

Speaking with Bombay Times, she said, “Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby. I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation. From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby," she said.

“He would not let me do anything because I was extremely sick initially. He has evolved a lot during this phase because he has never seen me this inactive. He had to look into everything — house, work, my condition, doctor, appointments… all of it. That’s the way a relationship should be," she added.

On August 16, Bipasha Basu has announced her pregnancy with her husband Karan Singh Grover, and took the internet the storm with the news. The Raaz actress flaunted her baby bump with KSG and wrote a prolonged note on their Instagram. 

The duo had shared a long note with the news. The couple wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee." The duo got married on April 30, 2016.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS DOST 2022 phase 3 seat allotment registration at dost.cgg.gov.in: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.