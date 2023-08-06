Headlines

Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart, underwent surgery in her third month

"You feel so sad, so burdened and so conflicted, because how can you put a child in open heart surgery?", Bipasha Basu broke down as she shared that her daughter was born with a ventricular septal defect (VSD).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with their first child, a baby daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover on November 12 last year, six years after their marriage. Now, in a recent Instagram live session with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha has revealed that her daughter was born with two holes in her heart and she underwent an open heart surgery when she was three months old.

The Raaz actress said, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers."

"We didn't even understand what a VSD is. It is ventricular septal defect. We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan. The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it's healing on its own. But the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done when the child is three-months-old", Basu further added.

The actress recalled how tough it was for him and Karan to take the decision of their child's operation as she broke down and said, "You feel so sad, so burdened and so conflicted, because how can you put a child in open heart surgery? Something natural will happen, and people like us who are believers, we try to manifest it with our thoughts that it will start healing on itself. In the first month, it didn't happen, in the second month, didn't happen. And I remember the third month, when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bipasha shared that her daughter is healthy now after her six-hour-long surgery that happened when she was three months old. She concluded that she was relieved after the operation went successful.

