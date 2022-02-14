Bipasha Basu pens heartfelt note for husband Karan Singh Grover on Valentine's Day

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of their horror film 'Alone' in 2015, fell in love with each other, and tied the knot in 2016. Marking the special occasion of Valentine's Day, the actress penned a heartfelt note for her husband on her Instagram handle, along with uploading their two sweet pictures.

Describing what true love means to her and how she never knew its essence before meeting Karan, the 'Raaz' actress wrote, "He is Love. Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial . Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you. Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you. Love doesn’t judge you. Love makes you glow. Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy. I can go on and on and on. She continued and extended her V-Day greeting to everyone as she added, "Wish everyone finds their one true love. Happy Valentines Day to all and to my love @iamksgofficial".

Before Bipasha, Karan had married television actors Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget and both his previous marriages had ended in divorce. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Bipasha talked about Karan's previous marriages and her ex-relationship. She had stated ‘Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong’. Therefore, it should not ‘be condemned’.



Also Read | Kapil Sharma mocks Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover, says they had protein shake on 'suhaagraat'

Bipasha had also revealed how she convinced her parents to marry Karan seeing his failed marriages. She told that she explained to her parents that ‘the kind of relationship that’ she had was ‘longer’, adding that it was much bigger than Karan’s marriage. "It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him?", she further added.