Bipasha Basu opens up on her wedding with Karan Singh Grover, talks about failed marriages

Bipasha Basu opened up on Karan Grover's failed marriages.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2022, 07:01 AM IST

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, who is married to Karan Singh Grover, has talked about her wedding. In a recent interview, she talked about her parents and their reaction when she explained them about ‘failed marriages.’

While speaking to PinkVilla, Bipasha stated ‘Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong’. Therefore, it should not ‘be condemned’. She then said, she explained her parents that ‘the kind of relationship that’ she had was ‘longer’. It was much bigger than Karan’s marriage.

She stated, “It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him? Relationships don’t work out, it’s unfortunate but in the longer run when you look back you are always happier. It’s always said that things happen in your life for a reason and it’s always true.”

She also spoke about her pregnancy rumours. She stated, “We don’t tackle them. We let them believe when I am pregnant, when I am not pregnant, when I am again pregnant, and not pregnant, and still, I am pregnant and the kid has still not come out but I am still pregnant, I am not pregnant...So it’s not a bad thing so you have to look at it like that and not take it so seriously. It’s not such it’s not a bad thing that they are wishing upon me, so it’s fine. In a way, you have to take always the positive out of whatever’s being said.”

In terms of her work life, she was last seen in the web project 'Dangerous' last year, and no news regarding her upcoming project has been released. She acknowledges that the pandemic prompted her to put work on hold.

 

