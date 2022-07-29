Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover set to become proud parents to their first child?

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover/File photo

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who fell in love with each other on the sets of their horror film Alone and married in the year 2016, are all set to welcome their first child as per reports.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the couple is expecting their first child and will soon make an official announcement. The source also added that the couple is excited to become parents.

Celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary on April 30, the Raaz actress uploaded a video from their marriage and wrote, "Thank you @iamksgofficial for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever #monkeylove #happy6thmonkeyversary".

The actress had also penned a heartfelt note for her husband on her Instagram handle on Valentine's Day this year, along with uploading their two sweet pictures. In the note, she had described what true love means to her and how she never knew its essence before meeting Karan.



Before Bipasha, Karan had married television actors Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget and both his previous marriages had ended in divorce. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Bipasha talked about Karan's previous marriages and her ex-relationship. She had stated ‘Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong’. Therefore, it should not ‘be condemned’.

The actress had also revealed how she convinced her parents to marry Karan seeing his failed marriages. She told that she explained to her parents that ‘the kind of relationship that she had was ‘longer’, adding that it was much bigger than Karan’s marriage. "It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him?", she had further added.