Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover become parents to baby girl, couple welcome first child after 6 years of marriage

Bipasha Basu- Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are blessed with an adorable baby girl. As per India Forums, after six years of marriage, the couple welcomes a baby girl into the world, who is their first child. In 2016, Bipasha and Karan exchanged vows.

Fans have been adoring the several maternity photoshoot images that Bipasha has shared over the past few months.

Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

She posted a couple photos from her pregnancy shoot with her husband along with the note. In 2015, Bipasha and Karan had their first on-screen interaction while working on the set of Bhushan Patel's movie Alone. A year later, in April 2016, they got married.

Bipasha a few days ago had discussed if they want a boy or girl. She told BombayTimes, “Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby. I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation. From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby," she said.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Soman Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point

“He would not let me do anything because I was extremely sick initially. He has evolved a lot during this phase because he has never seen me this inactive. He had to look into everything — house, work, my condition, doctor, appointments… all of it. That’s the way a relationship should be," she added.