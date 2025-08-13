Bipasha Basu gives SOLID reply to Mrunal Thakur for mocking her, advises girls to..: 'Bust age old thought process that..'

This country offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eligibility criteria, more
BOLLYWOOD
After Mrunal Thakur's old video of mocking Bipasha Basu went viral, the Raaz actress dropped a cryptic post that seemed to be a solid reply to Jersey actress.
Actress Bipasha Basu has made a solid statement, which can be called a cryptic dig at Mrunal Thakur for mocking her. For the past few days, Mrunal has been in the news over her old video where she's seen mocking Bipasha Basu for looking 'manly' and having muscles. While interacting with the media, presumably from on-location from a TV show, Mrunal went on to say on record that she's much better looking than Bipasha. This old video got resurfaced and went viral on the internet, and Mrunal is now facing the heat.
Bipasha Basu's cryptic but solid reply to Mrunal Thakur
It seems like even Bipasha noticed Mrunal's old interview. Thus, she took her thoughts and shared them on Instagram stories. The Raaz actress stated that 'real women' uplift each other. She further asked girls to move on stereotypical approach of focusing only on looks and avoiding fitness. Basu wrote, "Strong women lift each other up. Get those muscles, beautiful ladies... we should be strong... muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong!"
What was Mrunal's viral video all about
Mrunal, during her Kumkum Bhagya days, interacted with a media portal on the sets. She was joined by his co-star Arjit Taneja. During the discussion about fitness, Arjit dared Thakur to do a headstand. She joked that he could sit while she balanced on her head. He then challenged her to do push-ups, to which she responded that he might prefer marrying a strong, muscular woman, adding, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha.” She then says, “Listen, I am far better than Bipasha.”
Mrunal's old joke got resurfaced and it has left the netizens irked. A netizen wrote, “That’s why they made a song on BIPASHA and not you.” Another commented, “She wants to be feminine (not manly), is okay! But putting down someone else? That too THE BIPASHA?" On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2. The film was a critical and commerical failure. She will next be seen in Adivi Sesh's Dacoit, slated for December 2025 release.