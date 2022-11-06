Bipasha Basu flaunts her full-grown baby bump, shares selfie with Karan Singh Grover

Credit: Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. On Sunday, the Dhoom 2 star dropped a selfie with Karan while flaunting her full-grown baby bump.

Needless to say, the couple looks adorable in the selfie. Taking to Instagram, the Dhoom: 2 actor captioned the post, "My world." Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel`s film `Alone` in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Earlier, Bipasha was spotted in Bandra. The Bong beauty was looking elegant in orange long-dress. The Raaz actress even posed with her little fan and media. However, she made her appearance wearing high heels, and that's where netizens lost their cool.

As soon as the video of surfaced, eagle-eyed users pointed out Basu's long heels and panned her for that. A user wrote, "Yeah log pragnancy mai bhi hill kese carry krlete hai." The second user wrote, "Why she use hills in this time." The third user said, "Kamse kam pregnancy mein to heels pehnana avoid karo." A netizen wrote, "Heels? During pregnancy should be avoided." Another netizen wrote, "Pregnancy me heels nhi phnte mam." One of the netizens wrote, "Inka doctor aur humara doctor ke education alag hoti ha kya hum logo ma shuru sa he heel ban ho jate ha." (With inputs from ANI)