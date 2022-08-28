Bipasha Basu embraces motherhood in new video, looks unrecognisable with her pregnancy glow

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu is one of the sexiest actresses from the 2000s and she's still regarded as a Bong bombshell by her dedicated fans. Currently, the actress is looking much prettier than before, and the reason is her pregnancy glow.

On Sunday, Bipasha dropped a video on her Instagram. In the video, A laidback Bipasha proudly flashes baby bump. She even expresses her mood swings. Bipasha enjoys the little kicks within herself. She's looking cute, adorable, and lovable at the same time. The No Entry star posted the video with the caption, "#mamatobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody #grateful #blessed."

Watch the video

As soon as Basu dropped the video, several of her followers and her colleagues showered love in her comment section. Candice Pinto wrote, "beautiful Bips." Arti Singh wrote, "Babyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy coming JAI MATA dI." Diandra Soares wrote, "Cannot get over it bipsy Mashallah." A fan wrote, "you are so most Beautiful woman." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations n God bless u both"

On August 16, Bipasha Basu has announced her pregnancy with her husband Karan Singh Grover, and took the internet the storm with the news. The Raaz actress flaunted her baby bump with KSG and wrote a prolonged note on their Instagram.

READ: Bipasha Basu announces her pregnancy with Karan Singh Grover, actress flaunts baby bump in adorable photos

The duo have shared a prolonged note with the news. The couple wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee." The duo got married on April 30, 2016.