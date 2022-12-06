Search icon
Bipasha Basu drops cute photo of Karan Singh Grover with their daughter Devi

In the picture shared by Bipasha Basu, Karan Grover could be seen sleeping with her daughter Devi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

Credit: Bipasha Basu/Instagram

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu shared an adorable picture of her husband Karan Singh Grover with their daughter Devi. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared the post which she captioned, "This is love My heart ... @iamksgofficial & Devi."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the picture, Karan could be seen sleeping with her daughter. Soon after the Raaz actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

"Holding his angel and so much sukoon on his face," a fan commented. Another fan commented," Daddy's baby girl Devi. God bless." "My heart melts seeing such pictures," another fan wrote. Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."Recently, celebrity couples Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Gurmeet Choudhary - Debina Bonnerjee also welcomed baby girls. Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

READ | Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a baby girl: A look at the couple's relationship timeline

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel`s film `Alone` in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

