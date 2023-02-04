Search icon
Bipasha Basu drops adorable photo with daughter Devi, calls motherhood 'most beautiful role of my life'

Bipasha Basu impressed fans by sharing an adorable photo with her daughter Devi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu on Friday shared a new adorable snap with her baby Devi Basu Singh Grover. In the picture, Bipasha could be seen holding her two-month-old daughter, Devi feet in her arms. She held her tiny feet to her cheeks and is seen enjoying the precious moment. 

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a picture which she captioned, "The most beautiful role of my life... being Devi`s Ma Durga Durga Thank you @vivanbhathena_official aka Devi`s Vivi for capturing such beautiful moments of me @iamksgofficial and Devi."

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "So beautiful." Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Omg so cute." "Awaiting for many more pictures," a fan commented.

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel`s film Alone in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

