Bipasha Basu's birthday celebration with hubby Karan Singh Grover will make you feel true romance

Bipasha Basu celebrated her 43rd birthday with her husband Karan Singh Grover, and their celebration looked like a chapter from their fairy-tale romance. Bipasha shared her birthday celebration on social media. In one video, Karan sings for Bipasha, she kisses him, makes a wish, blows the candle, and then cuts the cake. The actress posted the video with the caption, "It’s my Birthday."

Watch the video

In another video, Bipasha is dancing around her space with big balloons, monkeying with joy like a little child.

Watch the cheerful Bipasha

In October, Bipasha Basu cleared misperception about being pregnant in a conversation with HT, and said, “My family life is extremely important to me. And I know there have been a lot of speculations about me being pregnant, on and off when I put on weight,”

“I know that I’m an ambassador of fitness. But there is a time when I can let go a little bit and live life a little bit. It is not that I’m becoming unhealthy. But the speculations are always going to be there till the time people see me with an actual baby”.

After courting for a long time, Basu married actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016. The actor recognises that people genuinely want the best for her, which is why the rumours have no negative impact on her.

“They are wishing for a family for me, and it is a sweet thought. If that’s supposed to happen, it will happen. The constant scrutiny doesn’t bother me. They’re not saying something evil about me. It’s just that I’m not pregnant, so that’s sad,” Basu said.

In terms of her work life, she was last seen in the web project 'Dangerous' last year, and no news regarding her upcoming project has been released. She acknowledges that the pandemic prompted her to put work on hold.