Taapsee Pannu 'rings out the bad times' in Maldives; see pic

Headlines

Meet NIT grad who leads Rs 75,456 crore govt company as chairman, MD

'Batting exceptionally well': Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series

Two dead in Kerala due to Nipah virus, central team sent to state to take stock of situation

R Balki shares experience of directing Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan in new commercial, calls them 'legendary kids'

Zeeshan Ayyub on his romantic scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi: 'How many people get such a chance' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet NIT grad who leads Rs 75,456 crore govt company as chairman, MD

'Batting exceptionally well': Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series

R Balki shares experience of directing Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan in new commercial, calls them 'legendary kids'

Foods to eat when you have low copper levels

Oral health: Benefits of clove oil for tooth pain relief

Fastest batsmen to reach 10,000 ODI runs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

R Balki shares experience of directing Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan in new commercial, calls them 'legendary kids'

Zeeshan Ayyub on his romantic scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi: 'How many people get such a chance' | Exclusive

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she would talk about same-sex marriage to Taimur, Jeh: Watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu 'rings out the bad times' in Maldives; see pic

Taapsee Pannu was seen in a black bikini with a black shrug, as she rang a bell placed in the middle of the Maldives resort she was vacationing in

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2020, 04:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a beautiful picture from her trip to the Maldives. Seen in a black bikini with a black shrug, Taapsee stood and reached to ring a bell placed in the middle of the resort she was vacationing in. It was a rather scenic view with water all across and trees at a distance.

"I wish I could caption it as, ringing in the new year, but considering how 2020 turned out to be I would rather say ........Ringing out the bad times! #Maldives #Holiday," shared Taapsee alongside the image.

Here's the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

The actress is also exploring adventures on her trip. She had tried snorkeling in the resort on Friday. Taapsee shared an image of her underwater and wrote, "Snorkel the hell out the blues! Under the able guidance of our director/cinematographer/voice over artist/new haircut girl on board. PS - we others are just following the strict instructions."

In fact, another picture of the actress has also been going viral. It was her eating breakfast in the pool. Taapsee has been on a high-protein diet for 'Rashmi Rocket', as instructed by her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal. "While I take a break, my super-efficient Munmun Ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket. She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things 'floating' for you and in my case, it's done quite literally! #OnADietPlan," she wrote while sharing the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee took the Maldives trip with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu just a week back. She has been sharing beautiful pictures from the picturesque destination.

On the work front, apart from 'Rashmi Rocket', Taapsee has Vinil Mathew's 'Haseen Dillruba' opposite Vikrant Massey, Aakash Bhatia's 'Looop Lapeta' and Rahul Dholakia's 'Shabaash Mithu' in her kitty.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Asia Cup: Sanjay Manjrekar, Waqar Younis involved in heated on-air debate over Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

7th Pay Commission: Central government employees await big decision, likely after G20; details

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she would talk about same-sex marriage to Taimur, Jeh: Watch

Dengue cases surge in Uttar Pradesh, patient count exceeds 200 in Kanpur

Asia Cup 2023: Low turnout for India vs Pakistan clash in Super 4 at Colombo stadium

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE