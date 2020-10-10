Taapsee Pannu 'rings out the bad times' in Maldives; see pic

Taapsee Pannu was seen in a black bikini with a black shrug, as she rang a bell placed in the middle of the Maldives resort she was vacationing in

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a beautiful picture from her trip to the Maldives. Seen in a black bikini with a black shrug, Taapsee stood and reached to ring a bell placed in the middle of the resort she was vacationing in. It was a rather scenic view with water all across and trees at a distance.

"I wish I could caption it as, ringing in the new year, but considering how 2020 turned out to be I would rather say ........Ringing out the bad times! #Maldives #Holiday," shared Taapsee alongside the image.

Here's the picture:

The actress is also exploring adventures on her trip. She had tried snorkeling in the resort on Friday. Taapsee shared an image of her underwater and wrote, "Snorkel the hell out the blues! Under the able guidance of our director/cinematographer/voice over artist/new haircut girl on board. PS - we others are just following the strict instructions."

In fact, another picture of the actress has also been going viral. It was her eating breakfast in the pool. Taapsee has been on a high-protein diet for 'Rashmi Rocket', as instructed by her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal. "While I take a break, my super-efficient Munmun Ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket. She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things 'floating' for you and in my case, it's done quite literally! #OnADietPlan," she wrote while sharing the image.

Taapsee took the Maldives trip with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu just a week back. She has been sharing beautiful pictures from the picturesque destination.

On the work front, apart from 'Rashmi Rocket', Taapsee has Vinil Mathew's 'Haseen Dillruba' opposite Vikrant Massey, Aakash Bhatia's 'Looop Lapeta' and Rahul Dholakia's 'Shabaash Mithu' in her kitty.